Dogecoin Lost 5.21% to $0.227 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.012 today or 5.21% to $0.227

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 3, 2021, when it traded at $0.222

--Largest percentage decrease since Sept. 20, 2021, when it dropped 11.50%

--Down five of the past six days

--Down two consecutive days, down 7.85% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 21, 2021, when it fell 14.75%

--Up 12.25% month-to-date

--Up 4444.5% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 66.29% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7474.17% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 12, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 66.29% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7474.17% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.226

--Down 5.93% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Sept. 26, 2021, when it was down as much as 7.02%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-21 1749ET