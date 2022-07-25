Dogecoin Lost 5.39% to $0.065 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.004 today or 5.39% to $0.065

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since July 17, 2022 when it traded at $0.064

--Largest percentage decrease since July 11, 2022 when it dropped 5.63%

--Down three of the past four days

--Up 2.46% month-to-date; On pace for best month since March 2022 when it gained 7.87%

--Down 62.06% year-to-date

--Down 90.41% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 69.05% from 52 weeks ago (July 26, 2021), when it traded at $0.209

--Down 80.08% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 29.20% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.063

--Down 7.42% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since June 30, 2022 when it was down as much as 11.47%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 1729ET