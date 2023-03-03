Dogecoin is down $0.004 today or 5.58% to $0.076

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 9, 2023, when it traded at $0.075

--Largest percentage decrease since Feb. 9, 2023, when it dropped 8.72%

--Down four of the past five days

--Down two consecutive days, down 7.36% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 10, 2023, when it fell 9.88%

--Up 7.86% year-to-date

--Down 88.74% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 38.48% from 52 weeks ago (March 4, 2022), when it traded at $0.123

--Down 54.10% from its 52-week high of $0.165 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 51.70% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.073; lowest intraday level since Jan. 9, 2023, when it hit $0.072

--Down 8.82% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Feb. 9, 2023, when it was down as much as 10.21%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 1730ET