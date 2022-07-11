Log in
Dogecoin Lost 5.63% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

07/11/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Dogecoin is down $0.004 today or 5.63% to $0.064


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since June 30, 2022 when it traded at $0.063

--Largest percentage decrease since June 30, 2022 when it dropped 10.09%

--Down four consecutive days, down 9.9% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 14, 2022 when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 30, 2022 when it fell 14.96%

--Up 0.94% month-to-date

--Down 62.62% year-to-date

--Down 90.55% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 69.11% from 52 weeks ago (July 12, 2021), when it traded at $0.206

--Down 80.37% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 27.28% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.063; lowest intraday level since July 1, 2022 when it hit $0.063

--Down 6.52% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since June 30, 2022 when it was down as much as 11.47%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1734ET

