Dogecoin Lost 5.64% to $0.144 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.009 today or 5.64% to $0.144

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since April 14, 2021 when it traded at $0.121

--Down three of the past four days

--Down 15.72% month-to-date

--Down 15.72% year-to-date

--Down 78.69% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 1495.56% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 11, 2021), when it traded at $0.009

--Down 78.69% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 1951.43% from its 52-week low of $0.007 on Jan. 27, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as $0.137

--Down 9.81% at today's low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-22 1736ET