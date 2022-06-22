Dogecoin Lost 5.77% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.004 today or 5.77% to $0.062

--Down three of the past five days

--Down 28.55% month-to-date

--Down 63.85% year-to-date

--Down 90.86% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 71.99% from 52 weeks ago (June 23, 2021), when it traded at $0.220

--Down 81.02% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 23.10% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.061

--Down 6.55% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 1731ET