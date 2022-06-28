Log in
Dogecoin Lost 6.98% to $0.067 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

06/28/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Dogecoin is down $0.005 today or 6.98% to $0.067


--Largest percentage decrease since June 18, 2022 when it dropped 12.21%

--Down two consecutive days, down 9.18% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 18, 2022 when it fell 10.79%

--Down 21.84% month-to-date

--Down 60.45% year-to-date

--Down 90% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 74.56% from 52 weeks ago (June 29, 2021), when it traded at $0.265

--Down 79.23% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 34.67% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.067

--Down 7.90% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since June 18, 2022 when it was down as much as 13.53%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1729ET

