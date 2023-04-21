Dogecoin is down $0.006 today or 7.52% to $0.077

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since March 31, 2023 when it traded at $0.077

--Largest percentage decrease since April 6, 2023 when it dropped 8.15%

--Down three consecutive days, down 16.89% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending April 7, 2023 when it fell 17.26%

--Up 0.77% month-to-date

--Up 9.9% year-to-date

--Down 88.52% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 43.15% from 52 weeks ago (April 22, 2022), when it traded at $0.136

--Down 51.04% from its 52-week high of $0.158 on April 25, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 54.58% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.077; lowest intraday level since April 3, 2023 when it hit $0.076

--Down 7.94% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since April 6, 2023 when it was down as much as 9.42%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

