Dogecoin Lost 7.91% to $0.174 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.015 today or 7.91% to $0.174

--Largest percentage decrease since Dec. 13, 2021, when it dropped 7.92%

--Down three consecutive days, down 9.75% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 6, 2021, when it fell 11.51%

--Down 19.21% month-to-date

--Up 3390% year-to-date

--Down 74.11% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 4262.50% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 29, 2020), when it traded at $0.004

--Down 74.11% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 4262.50% from its 52-week low of $0.004 on Dec. 29, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.172

--Down 9.15% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Dec. 13, 2021, when it was down as much as 10.97%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-21 1732ET