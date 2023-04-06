Dogecoin is down $0.008 today or 8.15% to $0.085

--Largest percentage decrease since March 9, 2023 when it dropped 10.80%

--Down two consecutive days, down 13.69% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 9, 2022, when it fell 36.77%

--Up 21.31% year-to-date

--Down 87.33% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 41.02% from 52 weeks ago (April 7, 2022), when it traded at $0.145

--Down 45.96% from its 52-week high of $0.158 on April 25, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 70.62% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.084

--Down 9.42% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since March 15, 2023 when it was down as much as 9.43%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1740ET