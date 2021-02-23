Log in
Dogwood State Bank : Announces Completion of $28 Million Private Placement Offering

02/23/2021 | 10:04am EST
Dogwood State Bank (the “Bank”) today announced the completion of a $28 million capital raise. This growth capital is intended to accelerate the buildout of the Bank’s statewide, North Carolina banking franchise.

“I am pleased to announce the successful completion of our capital raise,” commented Steve Jones, Chief Executive Officer. “In just over one week, the DSBX offering was more than 2.5 times oversubscribed based on the original offering amount. The demand for this investment opportunity was tremendous, and we are excited to welcome over 200 new shareholders to Dogwood State Bank. We continue to invest strategically in top talent across our footprint as well as build our infrastructure to deliver a best-in-class customer experience. The success of this stock offering further enhances our ability to capitalize on the many opportunities in front of us.”

The capital raise consisted of a private placement offering of 2.3 million shares of the Bank’s common stock at $12.00 per share to accredited investors.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal counsel to the Bank for the offering. The Bank did not use a placement agent for the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The securities offered and sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration, or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Dogwood State Bank

Dogwood State Bank is a North Carolina state-chartered community bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with approximately $612 million in total assets. The Bank provides a wide range of banking products and services through its digital offerings and branch offices in Charlotte, Greenville, Morehead City, Raleigh, and Wilmington, North Carolina. The Bank also specializes in providing lending services to small businesses through its Dogwood State Bank Small Business Lending Division. For more information, visit DogwoodStateBank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically preceded by, followed by or include words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions. Actual results or events might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements, and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: changes in strategy or events that result in different use or uses of the offering proceeds than currently expected; our ability to successfully deploy the new capital; our ability to grow loans and the banking franchise more generally; the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our customers, or the credit quality of our loan portfolio; the effects of future economic conditions; adverse changes in real estate values that affect the value of collateral securing our loans; changes in governmental fiscal and monetary policies; legislative and regulatory changes; the risks of changes in interest rates; fluctuations in our financial results; loss of key personnel; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
