Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Doing the Right Thing: Disability, Autism and Special Education

01/08/2021 | 01:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doing the Right Thing: Disability, Autism and Special Education, Session Three of four in the free, online series of talks tackling the hard issues around the future of education in Canada takes place on January 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. EST.

Session Three panelists include University of British Columbia Professor Jason Ellis, author of A Class by Themselves: The Origins of Special Education in Toronto and Beyond; Gillian Parekh, Canada Research Chair: Inclusion, Disability and Education at York University; Victoria Freeman, writer, theatre artist, educator, and public historian whose most recent book is A World without Martha: A Memoir of Sisters, Disability and Difference; and Margaret Spoelstra, President of Autism Ontario. Sue Winton of York’s Faculty of Education will chair this Session.

Series Coordinators are Paul Axelrod, Professor Emeritus, York University and Jason Ellis, Associate Professor, University of British Columbia.

Session Four (January 19, 2021) turns to higher education, and asks “Does Liberal Education Matter in the 21st Century?” Lorna Marsden, former President of York University, is joined on the panel by Paul Gooch, past president of Victoria University in the University of Toronto and author of Course Correction: A Map for the Distracted University; the University of Waterloo’s Ian Milligan, author of History in the Age of Abundance. How the Web is Transforming Historical Research; and Qiang Zha, York University professor and co-editor of International Status Anxiety and Higher Education: The Soviet Legacy in China and Russia. This Session will be chaired by Paul Axelrod, former dean of York University’s Faculty of Education.

Register for Sessions Three and Four at www.EnochTurnerSchoolhouse.ca! All Sessions are recorded and available to everyone free of charge at www.EnochTurnerSchoolhouse.ca.

The Enoch Turner Schoolhouse Foundation is a not-for-profit charity with the registration number 11927 2862 RR0001. Its mission is to support the conservation, interpretation, and public enjoyment of the Schoolhouse; to develop and finance Schoolhouse education programs; to celebrate and promote the Schoolhouse, to build and maintain public support for the Schoolhouse.

Questions about Enoch Turner Schoolhouse Foundation: info@enochturnerschoolhouse.ca . The Schoolhouse is located at 106 Trinity Street Toronto, ON M5A 3C6.

Contacts:
Paul Axelrod, paxelrod@edu.yorku.ca 647-808-2997
Jason Ellis, j.ellis@ubc.ca @jasone_history
Lynne Kurylo, lkurylo@georgebrown.ca 416-415-5000, ext 3298
Leonard Knott, PR, leonard.knott@gmail.com 416-988-3290
Miriah Bough, miriah.bough@gmail.com 416-327-6997

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48dcc141-06c8-400d-b9fc-d4a1c2792ece

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cfb9a7f-0aeb-4e37-973e-47f54b610fde

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d4e65bc-760a-4b1f-9afc-e9963406cde1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec558388-3586-41c5-a7a8-b9dd19d83a9d

 


Primary Logo

Victoria Freeman, writer, theatre artist, educator, and public historian

Her most recent book is A World without Martha: A Memoir of Sisters, Disability and Difference
Panelist Jason Ellis, University of British Columbia Professor

Author of A Class by Themselves: The Origins of Special Education in Toronto and Beyond
Panelist Margaret Spoelstra, President of Autism Ontario

Session Three Margaret Spoelstra
Panelist Gillian Parekh, Canada Research Chair, York University

Her specialty: Inclusion, Disability and Education

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:46pZOOM PRO TIPS : 3 Ways to Create the Audio & Visual Experience You Want
PU
01:45pUnivest Financial Corporation to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Call
GL
01:44pCOLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST : Corporate Responsibility at Columbia Property Trust (Jan. 2021)
PU
01:44pAPPLIED DNA SCIENCES : U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA's Linea™ COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to Detect S-Gene Mutation Found in SARS-CoV-2 U.K. Variant (B.1.1.7)
BU
01:43pChip shortage forces Ford, Toyota, Nissan to cut vehicle production
RE
01:43pDeutsche Bank to pay more than $87 million over bribery charges - U.S. prosecutors
RE
01:43pLogistics Hiring Extended Strong Growth in December
DJ
01:42pLEAD GENERATION MARKETING 101 : How to Find Leads Your Sales Team Wants to Close
PU
01:40pS&P 500 eases from record level as financials, industrials weigh
RE
01:40pST JAMES GOLD : Files Technical Report and Obtains Exchange Acceptance for Filing the Option Agreement on the Grub Line Newfoundland Project
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plant - sources
2CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump
3KOSPI : Hyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report
4Bitcoin on record-setting spree, jumps 5% on day
5S&P 500 : TAKE FIVE: The great reflation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ