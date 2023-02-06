Doing too little is still bigger risk for ECB than doing too much: Holzmann

The ECB lifted its deposit rate to 2.5% on Thursday and promised a 50 basis point rate hike in March, all in the hope that higher borrowing costs would hold back consumption enough to arrest runaway inflation.

"The risk of over-tightening seems dwarfed by the risk of doing too little," Holzmann, an outspoken conservative, told a conference. "Our monetary policy decisions must continue to show 'teeth' until we see a credible convergence to our target that is also felt by the wider public."

Policymakers speaking on and off record since Thursday's policy meeting said that the March rate hike was almost certain to be followed up by another increase in May, though the size of that increase remains open.

