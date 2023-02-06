Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Doing too little is still bigger risk for ECB than doing too much: Holzmann

02/06/2023 | 03:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ECB policymaker Holzmann holds news conference on latest economic forecasts in Vienna

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro area remains far too high so the risk of the European Central Bank not raising interest rates high enough is still a bigger than that of lifting them too much, Austrian central bank chief Robert Holzmann said on Monday.

The ECB lifted its deposit rate to 2.5% on Thursday and promised a 50 basis point rate hike in March, all in the hope that higher borrowing costs would hold back consumption enough to arrest runaway inflation.

"The risk of over-tightening seems dwarfed by the risk of doing too little," Holzmann, an outspoken conservative, told a conference. "Our monetary policy decisions must continue to show 'teeth' until we see a credible convergence to our target that is also felt by the wider public."

Policymakers speaking on and off record since Thursday's policy meeting said that the March rate hike was almost certain to be followed up by another increase in May, though the size of that increase remains open.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.12% 0.64209 Delayed Quote.0.74%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.06% 1.11731 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.07% 0.691429 Delayed Quote.0.22%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.40% 0.011228 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.11% 0.927575 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
Latest news "Economy"
03:44aNissan ceo says investment in ampere will enable carmaker to tak…
RE
03:41aAdani green: promoters have informed they have posted amounts to…
RE
03:40aChina willing to restart trade exchange mechanism with Australia after talks
RE
03:39aIndia's wheat planting remains steady despite record high prices
RE
03:38aDoing too little is still bigger risk for ECB than doing too much: Holzmann
RE
03:37aCopper maker Aurubis leads European stocks lower as rate jitters persist
RE
03:36aChina onshore yuan finishes domestic session at 6.7832 per dolla…
RE
03:36aDenmark awards first CO2 storage licences in the North Sea
RE
03:36aJapan govt likely to present nominees for new central bank lead…
RE
03:35aPension schemes advised to sell LDI funds after gilt chaos - FT
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares slip, dollar up as U.S. rate outlook shifts
2Factbox: Key dates to watch out for on BOJ policy, leadership change
3Nissan to buy up to 15% stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped allianc..
4NETFLIX COM INC : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
5Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) - Traffic Figures for January 2023

HOT NEWS