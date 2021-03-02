Dolan welcomes trade unionists' contribution to discussion on Irish unity

2 March, 2021 - by Jemma Dolan

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has welcomed the contribution of trade unionists to the discussion on Irish unity.

Speaking after the publication of a discussion paper, 'Trade Unionists for New and United Ireland', Jemma Dolan said:

'Today's publication sets out the Trade Union movement's vision of a better society in a new and united Ireland.

'This is a welcome contribution to this growing debate and I would encourage others to get involved as well.

'It is clear that trade unionists see the issue of low pay and precarious work as an all-island problem that requires an all-Ireland solution.

'The vision of an Ireland with better wages, progressive taxation and an all-Island health service is something many people could subscribe to.

'The paper sets out the tangible benefits that a reunified Ireland can deliver for workers and families and I along with party colleagues look forward to engaging with trade unionists and worker representatives on these issues.'