Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Limited Recall of Organic Romaine Hearts

11/21/2020 | 04:43pm EST
Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of organic romaine hearts. The products being recalled are Dole™ Organic Romaine Hearts 3pk (UPC 0-71430-90061-1), combined English/French packaging, with Harvested-On dates of 10-23-20 and 10-26-20, and Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts (UPC 7-11535-50201-2), with Harvested-On dates of 10-23-20 and 10-26-20. The recall is being conducted due to a possible health risk from E. coli in the two products. Dole Fresh Vegetables is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses have been reported to date in association with the recall.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201121005050/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Pathogenic E. coli can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting. Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and can be more severe.

The Harvested-On sticker is located on the upper right corner of each bag and the UPC code is located on the bottom right corner of the back of each bag. The Dole package contains three organic romaine hearts and the Wild Harvest product is packaged in a 12oz bag. The impacted products were distributed in AZ, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND and VA. These products were harvested and packed nearly 4 weeks ago and should no longer be in commerce. Consumers are advised to check product they have in their homes and discard any product matching the production description, UPC codes and Harvested-On dates listed above.

This precautionary recall notification is being issued due to an isolated instance in which a package of Dole™ Organic Romaine Hearts – 3pk yielded a positive result for pathogenic non-O157 E.coli STEC in a routine sample collected at a retail store by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. There is no indication at this time that this positive result is related to any illnesses nor consumer complaints and it is not associated with the strains connected to the ongoing outbreaks currently under regulatory investigation.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. This voluntary recall does not apply to any bagged or clamshell salad romaine product. Only the specific Organic Romaine Hearts listed, with the exact UPC codes and Harvested-On dates identified above, are included in the recall. Consumers who have any remaining product with these UPC codes and Harvested-On dates should not consume it, but rather discard it. Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.


© Business Wire 2020
11/21/2020 | 04:43pm EST
