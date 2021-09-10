Log in
Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Precautionary Limited Recall of Curly Leaf Parsley Due to Possible Contamination With non-O157 Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli

09/10/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of conventional Curly Leaf Parsley. The product being recalled is Dole® Curly Leaf Parsley, with harvest dates of August 18, 2021, and August 19, 2021. A random, routine regulatory sample collected in Michigan tested positive for non-O157 STEC (Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli). Dole Fresh Vegetables is coordinating closely with regulatory officials in connection with the Recall; no illnesses have been reported.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005539/en/

60 Count Case PTI label (Photo: Business Wire)

60 Count Case PTI label (Photo: Business Wire)

Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli is an organism that can cause foodborne illness in a person who eats a food item contaminated with it. Symptoms of infection may include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. The illness primarily impacts elderly individuals, children, and people with weakened immune systems. Most healthy adults and children rarely become seriously ill.

The product was distributed to retail stores, wholesalers, and distributors in two pack sizes – 60-count (74 cases) and 30-count (39 cases). Retailers, wholesalers, and distributors can find the product code in the lower right portion of the PTI label. The product code for both the 60 count cases and the 30 count cases is 0 07143 000310 3. Individual bunches of parsley purchased by consumers have a price look-up (PLU) number on binding twist-ties of 4899 and a UPC code of 0 3383 80330 0. The Curly Leaf Parsley subject to this Recall was distributed in FL, IA, MI, MN, and MO.

This precautionary recall is being initiated due to a positive non-O157 STEC result found on a single sample collected by the Michigan Department of Agriculture during routine random sampling.

Only conventional Curly Leaf Parsley harvested on the dates noted above bearing the specific PLU and UPC code found on the bunches and PTI label codes found on the cases are included in this Recall. No other Curly Leaf Parsley items are included in the Recall. Consumers who have any product with these UPC/PLU Product Codes should not consume it, but rather discard it. Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open Monday-Friday 8am-3pm PST.


HOT NEWS