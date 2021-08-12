Dollar Ends Flat at 110.44 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.44 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.00% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Off 0.97% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.52% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.29% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.69% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.90% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

