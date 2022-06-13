Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Dollar Gains 0.001% to 134.42 Yen -- Data Talk

06/13/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.42 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.001% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for seven straight sessions

--Up 3.49% over the last seven sessions

--Largest seven day percentage gain since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 19, 2022 when the market rose for 13 straight sessions

--Up 11 of the past 12 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 23.29% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 22.12% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.46% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 16.78% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 1737ET

