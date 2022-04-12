Dollar Gains 0.004% to 125.39 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 125.39 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0080 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.004% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for eight straight sessions

--Up 3.04% over the last eight sessions

--Largest eight day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, March 16, 2022 when the market rose for eight straight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, June 5, 2015

--Up 16.24% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 14.97% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.04% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 8.94% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

