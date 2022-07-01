Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Dollar Gains 0.01% to 135.22 Yen -- Data Talk

07/01/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.22 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar gained 0.01% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for five straight weeks

--Up 6.38% over the last five weeks

--Largest five-week percentage gain since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 6, 2022 when the market rose for nine straight weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.35% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.99% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, June 24, 2022

--Off 1.03% from its 52-week high of 136.62 hit Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Up 24.02% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 21.80% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 17.48% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-22 1735ET

