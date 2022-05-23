Dollar Gains 0.02% to 127.90 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 127.90 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.02% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.06% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Off 2.23% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 17.59% from its 52-week low of 108.764 hit Monday, May 24, 2021

--Rose 17.59% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.50% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 11.12% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

05-23-22 1737ET