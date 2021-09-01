Dollar Gains 0.03% to 110.04 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.04 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.03% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.17% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 1.34% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.13% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.63% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.51% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-21 1737ET