Dollar Gains 0.03% to 114.36 Yen -- Data Talk

(Editor's Note: Data as of 4:30 p.m. ET)

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.36 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.03% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 0.97% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018

--Up 11.33% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 8.39% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.76% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.69% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 4:30 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-21 1749ET