Dollar Gains 0.04% to 115.15 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.15 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This month the dollar gained 0.04% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight months

--Up 1.76% over the last two months

--Largest two month percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

--Up 10 of the past 13 months

--Today the dollar lost 0.07% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.19% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Off 0.85% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022

--Up 10.12% from its 52-week low of 104.56 hit Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

--Rose 9.73% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.04% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 1736ET