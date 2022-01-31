Dollar Gains 0.04% to 115.15 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.15 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This month the dollar gained 0.04% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for two straight months
--Up 1.76% over the last two months
--Largest two month percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 29, 2021
--Up 10 of the past 13 months
--Today the dollar lost 0.07% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.19% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
--Off 0.85% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022
--Up 10.12% from its 52-week low of 104.56 hit Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021
--Rose 9.73% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.04% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
