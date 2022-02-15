Dollar Gains 0.05% to 115.59 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.59 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.05% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.13% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 0.46% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 10.00% from its 52-week low of 105.083 hit Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

--Rose 9.00% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.39% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.43% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-22 1735ET