Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.92 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.05% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 9.48% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 17.86% from its 52-week low of 115.326 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Rose 17.86% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 3.66% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1736ET