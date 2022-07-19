Dollar Gains 0.05% to 138.20 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.20 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.05% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up nine of the past 12 sessions

--Off 0.54% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 26.76% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 25.80% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.85% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.07% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

07-19-22 1733ET