Dollar Gains 0.05% to 138.20 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.20 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.05% vs. the Japanese yen
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up nine of the past 12 sessions
--Off 0.54% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 26.76% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
--Rose 25.80% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.85% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.07% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
