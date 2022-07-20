Dollar Gains 0.05% to 138.27 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.27 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.05% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.09% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Up 10 of the past 13 sessions

--Off 0.49% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 26.82% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 25.37% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.90% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.13% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1734ET