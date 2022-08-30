Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 0.05% to 138.79 Yen -- Data Talk

08/30/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.79 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.05% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.68% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 16 of the past 21 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 0.11% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 27.07% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 26.17% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.16% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.58% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.60% 1.1652 Delayed Quote.-13.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.69% 0.7634 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.00144 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.34% 0.012551 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.53% 0.61273 Delayed Quote.-10.65%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37pChile's Falabella reports 51.7% decrease in Q2 net profit
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.17% to 100.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Gains 0.18% to $1.0015 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 0.44% to $1.1655 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.05% to 138.79 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pRussia's Putin expresses deepest condolences on death of Gorbachev -Interfax
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 2.62% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Gained 0.70% to $1557.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 1.05% to $19975.42 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pU.S. Army Grounds Entire Fleet Of Chinook Helicopters - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Connect fixed-network test: winners Swisscom rated outstanding
2U.S. job openings rise in July; vacancies revised higher
3Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla bi..
4Ericsson set to fully wrap up Russian operations
5First Solar to Invest up to $1.2 Billion in Scaling Production of Ameri..

HOT NEWS