Dollar Gains 0.05% to 138.79 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.79 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.05% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 1.68% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
--Up 16 of the past 21 sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Off 0.11% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 27.07% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021
--Rose 26.17% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 4.16% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.58% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-30-22 1733ET