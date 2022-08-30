Dollar Gains 0.05% to 138.79 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.79 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.05% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.68% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 16 of the past 21 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 0.11% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 27.07% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 26.17% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.16% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.58% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

