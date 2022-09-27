Dollar Gains 0.05% to 144.81 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.81 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.05% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.72% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 30.55% from its 52-week low of 110.924 hit Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Rose 29.88% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.22% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.81% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1735ET