Dollar Gains 0.05% to 144.81 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.81 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.05% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 1.72% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
--Up six of the past seven sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Up 30.55% from its 52-week low of 110.924 hit Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
--Rose 29.88% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 4.22% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.81% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-27-22 1735ET