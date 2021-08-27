Dollar Gains 0.06% to 109.85 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.85 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.06% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 0.22% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.21% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 1.50% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 6.95% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 4.26% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.15% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.33% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-27-21 1735ET