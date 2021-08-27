Dollar Gains 0.06% to 109.85 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.85 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 0.06% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for two straight weeks
--Up 0.22% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, July 23, 2021
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today the dollar lost 0.21% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 1.50% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021
--Up 6.95% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 4.26% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.15% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.33% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-27-21 1735ET