Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 0.06% to 109.92 Yen -- Data Talk

08/30/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.92 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.06% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 1.44% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.02% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.79% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.21% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.40% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-21 1735ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pTSX pulls back from record high as financials slip
RE
05:44pPAYPAL : exploring stock-trading platform for U.S. users -CNBC
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 87.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.02% to $1.1799 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.01% to $1.3760 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.06% to 109.92 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pU.S. appeals court revives Madoff trustee lawsuit against Citigroup
RE
05:30pPrices drop after rains benefit U.S. crops; Ida shuts grain facilities
RE
05:22pBaxter in advanced talks to acquire Hill-Rom for $10 billion -source
RE
05:21pCommunications Services Up On Deal Anticipation -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAXMAN AB (PUBL) : PAXMAN : publishes newsletter on strong international order and installation activity durin..
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : U.S. stocks end at record highs as oil prices gain
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Japan's Moderna vaccine contamination woes widen as 1 mln more shots su..
5NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : nRF52832 SoC-powered SFM2 by Sensor Maestros enables orientation..

HOT NEWS