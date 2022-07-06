Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 0.06% to 135.93 Yen -- Data Talk

07/06/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.93 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.06% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.53% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 29, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, June 29, 2022

--Off 0.50% from its 52-week high of 136.62 hit Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Up 24.68% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 22.89% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.10% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1738ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pSimon Hart resigns as Secretary of State for Wales
RE
05:47pU.S. counterintelligence warns of China stepping up influence operations
RE
05:45pU.S. counterintelligence warns of China stepping up influence operations
RE
05:43pArgentina's bond prices touch record lows
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.34% to 99.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.79% to $1.0184 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 0.27% to $1.1926 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Gains 0.06% to 135.93 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pRichmond, Virginia police say they prevented a planned mass shooting
RE
05:36pBitcoin Lost 0.31% to $20394.45 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1France's EDF to be fully nationalised -prime minister
2All oil and gas fields affected by Norway strike to be fully back up in..
3Stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen
4Transcript : PTC India Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 06, 2022
5ADIDAS : Downgraded to Sell by Hauck & Aufhauser

HOT NEWS