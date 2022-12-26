Advanced search
Dollar Gains 0.07% to 132.88 Yen -- Data Talk

12/26/2022 | 05:49pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.88 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.07% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.40% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Off 11.50% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 16.89% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 15.66% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.75% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 15.45% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-26-22 1748ET

