Dollar Gains 0.08% to 109.99 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.99 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 0.08% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for two straight weeks
--Up 0.27% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, July 23, 2021
--Up four of the past five weeks
--Today the dollar gained 0.23% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.57% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 6, 2021
--Up four of the past six sessions
--Off 1.37% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021
--Up 7.09% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 5.18% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.01% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.47% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-17-21 1739ET