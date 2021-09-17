Log in
Dollar Gains 0.08% to 109.99 Yen -- Data Talk

09/17/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.99 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.08% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 0.27% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.23% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.57% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 1.37% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.09% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 5.18% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.01% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.47% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-17-21 1739ET

