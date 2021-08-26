Log in
Dollar Gains 0.08% to 110.09 Yen -- Data Talk

08/26/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.09 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.08% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.37% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

--Off 1.29% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.18% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.30% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.36% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.56% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 1734ET

