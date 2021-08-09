Dollar Gains 0.08% to 110.32 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.32 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.08% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 1.19% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, May 28, 2021 when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 26, 2021

--Off 1.08% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.41% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 4.12% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.58% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.79% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 1737ET