Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 0.08% to 110.32 Yen -- Data Talk

08/09/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.32 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.08% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 1.19% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, May 28, 2021 when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 26, 2021

--Off 1.08% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.41% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 4.12% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.58% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.79% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 1737ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pAMC Entertainment will have technology to receive bitcoin as payment by year-end - CEO
RE
05:40pCorn, soy retreat on U.S. rains, broad declines in commodities
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.21% to 87.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.24% to $1.1736 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 0.19% to $1.3846 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.08% to 110.32 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pUtilities Tick Down As Traders Hedge On Yield Views -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:33pCommunications Services Flat As Dish Earnings Come In Mixed -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:30pTech Down As Traders Hedge On Growth View - Tech Roundup
DJ
05:26pFinancials Up Amid Deal Activity -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2Oil slides to 3-week low on China's virus curbs, strong dollar
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
4BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : BARRICK GOLD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5WRAPUP 3-Fed officials say tapering is near, advancing discussion on rate hike

HOT NEWS