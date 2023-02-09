Dollar Gains 0.08% to 131.54 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 131.54 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.08% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.35% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 12.39% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 14.65% from its 52-week low of 114.737 hit Monday, Feb 21, 2022

--Rose 13.39% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.10% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.32% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1737ET