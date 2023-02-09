Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Gains 0.08% to 131.54 Yen -- Data Talk

02/09/2023 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 131.54 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.08% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.35% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 12.39% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 14.65% from its 52-week low of 114.737 hit Monday, Feb 21, 2022

--Rose 13.39% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.10% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.32% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.40% 1.21176 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.74311 Delayed Quote.1.17%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 1.0737 Delayed Quote.0.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.012123 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.6321 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
Latest news "Economy"
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.20% to 96.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.28% to $1.0743 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.40% to $1.2121 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.08% to 131.54 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Lost 8.72% to $0.082 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pU.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
RE
05:31pEthereum Lost 6.76% to $1541.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Lost 4.87% to $21841.18 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pCommunications Services Down on Retreat From Risk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse logs worst annual loss since global financial crisis
2Alphabet A : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3Chinese AI-Related Stocks Slump After State-Media Warning
4British American Tobacco profit up in 2022 amid challenges
5Toyota Tsusho : to Acquire 85% of SB Energy Shares- Maximizing synergie..

HOT NEWS