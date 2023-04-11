Dollar/Japanese yen: 133.70 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.08% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 1.82% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Off 10.95% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 6.63% from its 52-week low of 125.391 hit Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Rose 6.63% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.71% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 1.97% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-23 1736ET