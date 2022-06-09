Log in
News: Latest News
Dollar Gains 0.08% to 134.37 Yen -- Data Talk

06/09/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.37 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.08% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for five straight sessions

--Up 3.46% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage gain since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 19, 2022 when the market rose for 13 straight sessions

--Up nine of the past 10 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 23.25% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 22.91% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.42% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 16.74% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1740ET

