Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 0.09% to 110.01 Yen -- Data Talk

09/13/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.01 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.09% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.25% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 1.36% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.10% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 4.04% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.004% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.48% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-21 1734ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pU.S. energy firms face another storm hit amid slow recoveries
RE
05:54pCOINBASE GLOBAL : Crypto CEOs should cooperate with regulators to unlock future growth -SALT panel
RE
05:52pWORLD BANK : financing helps to support Senegal in the fight against COVID-19
PU
05:51pOracle revenue falls short of expectations as cloud competition rises
RE
05:51pNorway opposition leader says he'll seek to form coalition government
RE
05:51pNorway labour party leader jonas gahr stoere says he will seek to form a government of centre-left parties
RE
05:45pNorway labour party leader jonas gahr stoere says his centre-left opposition bloc has won election
RE
05:43pWalmart says litecoin tie-up statement fake; cryptocurrency jolted
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.02% to 87.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.01% to $1.1812 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Epic's narrow win in App Store case toughens fight against Google Play ..
2Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Booking, Expedia, Lyft...
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking riva..
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS