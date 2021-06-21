Dollar Gains 0.09% to 110.33 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.33 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.09% vs. the Japanese yen
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Off 0.35% from its 52-week high of 110.716 hit Wednesday, March 31, 2021
--Up 7.41% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 3.20% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.68% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.79% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-21-21 1733ET