Dollar Gains 0.09% to 110.33 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.33 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.09% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 0.35% from its 52-week high of 110.716 hit Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Up 7.41% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.20% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.68% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.79% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-21 1733ET