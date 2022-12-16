Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Gains 0.09% to 136.70 Yen -- Data Talk

12/16/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.70 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar gained 0.09% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 1.78% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Today the dollar lost 0.78% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 8.96% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 20.30% from its 52-week low of 113.629 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 20.21% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.98% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.76% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.46% 1.21345 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.40% 0.7292 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.50% 1.0584 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.14% 0.012091 Delayed Quote.-9.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.54% 0.63767 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pADR Shares End Lower, Rio Tinto and Petrobras Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
05:45pCrypto exchange Bitvavo says 280 million euros 'locked' at DCG
RE
05:44pBiden admin says U.S. wrongly revoked Oppenheimer's security clearance in 1954
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.18% This Week to 97.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 0.50% to $1.0587 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.99% to $1.2141 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.09% to 136.70 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pCredit Suisse, BNP faulted by U.S. bank regulators for resolution plans
RE
05:32p'Was left guessing' -journalist Rupar discusses Twitter suspension
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 4.60% to $0.081 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listin..
2Annual report for 2021/22
3Transcript : Accenture plc, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 16, 2022
4Volkswagen Shareholders Approve Special Dividend From Porsche IPO
5For bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings

HOT NEWS