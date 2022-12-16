Dollar Gains 0.09% to 136.70 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.70 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 0.09% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for two straight weeks
--Up 1.78% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
--Today the dollar lost 0.78% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Off 8.96% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 20.30% from its 52-week low of 113.629 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
--Rose 20.21% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.98% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.76% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
