Dollar Gains 0.09% to 136.70 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.70 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.09% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 1.78% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Today the dollar lost 0.78% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 8.96% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 20.30% from its 52-week low of 113.629 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 20.21% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.98% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.76% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1736ET