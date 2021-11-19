Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 0.10% to 114.03 Yen -- Data Talk

11/19/2021 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.03 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.10% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 0.55% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

--Up 11 of the past 14 weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.20% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Off 0.69% from its 52-week high of 114.825 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 11.01% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 9.80% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.01% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.37% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 1738ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pCdc - cdc director rochelle walensky endorsed the cdc advisory committee on immunization practices’ (acip) expanded recommendations for booster shots
RE
05:48pCdc expands eligibility for covid-19 booster shots to all adults
RE
05:44pEuro Lost 1.43% to $1.1281 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pPentagon picks Northrop, Lockheed, Raytheon to develop hypersonic defense
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.77% to 89.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Gains 0.28% to $1.3447 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pCorporate America unloads on Biden's newly active business watchdogs
RE
05:39pDollar Gains 0.10% to 114.03 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pDogecoin Gained 3.77% to $0.232 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 6.38% to $4279.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
3U.S. again presses OPEC+ as it weighs reserve release
4Greenland Launches 2nd Electric Industrial Vehicle Line: The GEL-1800 E..
5FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..

HOT NEWS