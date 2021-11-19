Dollar Gains 0.10% to 114.03 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.03 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.10% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 0.55% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

--Up 11 of the past 14 weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.20% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Off 0.69% from its 52-week high of 114.825 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 11.01% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 9.80% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.01% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.37% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 1738ET