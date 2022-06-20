Dollar Gains 0.10% to 135.09 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.09 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.10% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 2.21% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 14 of the past 17 sessions

--Off 0.28% from its 52-week high of 135.473 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Up 23.91% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 22.44% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.98% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 17.37% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-22 1736ET