Dollar Gains 0.10% to 135.16 Yen -- Data Talk

08/09/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.16 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.10% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.67% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 2.73% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 23.74% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 22.23% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.44% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 17.42% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.20755 Delayed Quote.-10.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.21% 0.7757 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.02136 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.012569 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.02% 0.62872 Delayed Quote.-8.74%
