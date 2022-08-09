Dollar Gains 0.10% to 135.16 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.16 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.10% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 1.67% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage gain since Tuesday, June 21, 2022
--Up five of the past six sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, July 27, 2022
--Off 2.73% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 23.74% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021
--Rose 22.23% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.44% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 17.42% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-09-22 1736ET