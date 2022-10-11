Dollar Gains 0.10% to 145.86 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 145.86 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.10% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for five straight sessions
--Up 1.19% over the last five sessions
--Largest five-day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions
--Up 13 of the past 17 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Up 29.34% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 28.39% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.79% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 26.72% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-11-22 1736ET