Dollar Gains 0.10% to 145.86 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 145.86 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.10% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for five straight sessions

--Up 1.19% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up 13 of the past 17 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 29.34% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 28.39% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.79% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 26.72% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1736ET