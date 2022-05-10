Dollar Gains 0.12% to 130.45 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.45 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.12% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Off 0.28% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 20.10% from its 52-week low of 108.623 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Rose 20.10% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.47% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 13.34% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
05-10-22 1735ET