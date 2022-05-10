Log in
Dollar Gains 0.12% to 130.45 Yen -- Data Talk

05/10/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.45 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.12% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 0.28% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 20.10% from its 52-week low of 108.623 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Rose 20.10% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.47% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 13.34% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1735ET

HOT NEWS