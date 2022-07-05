Dollar Gains 0.12% to 135.86 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.86 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.12% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.47% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 29, 2022
--Up six of the past eight sessions
--Off 0.56% from its 52-week high of 136.62 hit Tuesday, June 21, 2022
--Up 24.61% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
--Rose 22.82% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.03% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
