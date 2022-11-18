Advanced search
Dollar Gains 0.13% to 140.39 Yen -- Data Talk

11/18/2022 | 05:36pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 140.39 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0071 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.13% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.78% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Off 6.50% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 24.48% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 23.12% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 5.62% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 21.97% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1735ET

BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.22% 1.1884 Delayed Quote.-11.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.52% 0.7465 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.35% 1.0324 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.012252 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.39% 0.615 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
